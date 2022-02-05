Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the High School Community Room, 17 School St.
It is anticipated that an executive session will take place immediately following the 6 p.m. start time, and that the board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m.
Anticipated topics include instructional technology plans, a 2022-2023 budget information session, a construction update and personnel appointments.
The meeting is open to the public and current district, county, federal and state COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed, including mask-wearing.
At this time, two public comment periods are planned, the first for comments related to items on the agenda. Speakers are limited to three minutes.
Those unable to attend the meeting in-person may submit their comments by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org by noon Tuesday, Feb. 8. Online comments are also subject to the conditions stated above.
The meeting will be recorded and will be available at perucsd.org at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.