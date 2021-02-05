Ellenburg board of education schedules work session
ELLENBURG – The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold its budget work session on Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. followed by its regular board meeting.
It will be held in the Distance Learning Center at the middle/high school.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public online via WebEx at tinyurl.com/59b4f3jm using access code: 179 845 4279 and event passcode: 7Mq9ZJiN3BXf35044889ed1441c8327682873af7570.
The event can also be accessed by phone at 1-646-992-2010 using the same access code.
Dannemora library to hold monthly meeting
DANNEMORA — The Dannemora Free Library Board of Trustees will hold its monthly meeting on Feb. 9.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the library in the Village of Dannemora Community Center.
All who wish to attend are welcome.
BOCES board schedules meeting
MALONE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 18.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
