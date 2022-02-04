ORDA Governance Committee to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Olympic Regional Development Authority Governance Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
The meeting will not be open to the public, but can be watched remotely at https://youtu.be/ii0G7W25_dE.
Agenda items include an amendment to the Governance Committee charter and board evaluations.
An agenda and packet will be made available prior to the meeting at orda.org and broadcasts will be archived and posted to the site after meetings adjourn.
Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7 at the district office, 32 Emmons St.
Agenda items include the appointments and resignations of individuals, change orders and bid awards.
The board will contemplate an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda will be available at saranac.org. The meeting is open to the public.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the administration building, 50 Cummings Road.
Board members will attend the meeting in-person and via Zoom from their homes.
Agenda documents will become live the day before the meeting at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Those will be read during the Good of the Cause portion of the meeting.
To watch the live stream, visit www.lpcsd.org and click on “live stream.”
Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 in the conference room via WebEx.
Agenda items include business and finance items.
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend the meeting in-person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a WebEx link that will be placed on the district website, willsborocsd.org.
Public comments may be submitted until 5 p.m., Feb. 8. They will be limited to two minutes per sender and should be emailed to district@willsborocsd.org.
Comments will be read during a 20-minute public comment period in the order they are received.
