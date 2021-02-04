Law enforcement review committee to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee will be holding its fifth meeting on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. in the County Legislative Chambers at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
While not a public hearing, this meeting is open to the public. Masks are required.
School board sets meeting
The Boquet Valley CSD Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Feb. 11.
The meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Lake View Campus in Westport at 5:30 p.m.
It will immediately enter into an anticipated executive session for the purpose of discussing collective negotiations .
The regular meeting will reconvene at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Agenda items include a status report on facilities conditions, a winter report on the school district’s bus fleet, a status report on planning for next school year’s priorities for instructional program staffing, a monthly administrative report from the Lake View Principal and any other business that may come before the Board.
The meeting will be open to the public with a maximum seating capacity of 40 attendees.
Anyone interested in attending, contact district clerk Jana Atwell at 518-873-6371 ext. 511 no later than 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.
