Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. High 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 2F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.