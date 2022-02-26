ECH expands visiting hours
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Heath Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital announced this week that visiting hours for hospitalized patients have been expanded to 2 to 6 p.m.
The updated visitor policy includes requirements that visitors be 18 years old, undergo screening for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperatures taken, be provided procedure masks they must wear for the duration of their visits, and wear appropriate protective equipment and practice proper hand hygiene.
Those with COVID-like symptoms or a fever of at least 100.0 will not be permitted to enter. Visitors are asked to limit time in common areas and maintain social distancing, and one designated visitor is permitted for the length of the patient’s hospitalization.
Special considerations for pediatric patients, end of life care patients and patients with an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability are included in the updated visitor policy.
One support person, deemed essential to the patient’s care, will be allowed to accompany patients in the emergency department and in outpatient specialty clinics. Support persons must adhere to the guidelines above.
For more information, visit ECH.org or call 518-873-3008.
Beekmantown school board Audit Committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education's Audit Committee will meet at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 2 in the conference room at the district offices, 37 Eagle Way.
The purpose of the meeting is to review the January financial reports.
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
MOOERS — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will hold a budget workshop and regular meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 in the Mooers Elementary School Cafetorium, 16 School St.
The regular meeting will take place at the end of the budget workshop.
Agenda items include approval of reports, approval of retirement(s) and capital project updates.
If an executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Visit nccscougar.org for the complete agenda.
Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 in the high school library, 79 Canaras Ave.
Agenda items include appointments and financial reports.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold its third budget work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3 in the middle/high school auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public. Face masks are a requirement in all indoor schools settings.
Those in attendance must have a face mask on at all times while in the building, and respect the social distancing requirements.
Peru town board to hold workshop
PERU — The Town of Peru Board will hold a workshop at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 14 at the Peru Town Hall, 3036 North Main St.
The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the wastewater project.
Franklin County solid waste management authority to meet
MALONE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority will hold a regular board meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
The meeting will take place in the second floor conference room of the Franklin County Courthouse, 355 West Main St.
Registration Open for Popular Shamrock Shuffle
Annual 5K race to support patients needing to travel for care
PLATTSBURGH, NY (2/24/2022) – Runners can get an early start on their St. Patrick’s Day festivities while helping families in our region receive the care they need by taking part in the Shamrock Shuffle 5K. The race starts and ends at Valcour Brewing Company on Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m.
Now in its seventh year, the two-loop route creates a flat, fast course for runners. The fun and unique event is also well-known for the many participants decked out in green to celebrate Irish heritage. The race is organized by Adirondack Coast Events and this year, benefits The Foundation of CVPH’s Travel Fund, which assists eligible North Country families who need to travel outside the area for specialized care.
“Everyone running in this race will be making such a big difference in the lives of our patients,” CVPH Associate Vice President of Philanthropy Kerry Haley said. “In many cases, these patients are facing serious health challenges, and at the same time, they are struggling to figure out how they can afford to get necessary care that unfortunately is outside our region. By signing up for this race, you’re taking a major worry off their minds.”
In 2021, The Foundation’s travel funds assisted 72 patients and their families, totaling nearly $48,000 in reimbursement. To learn more about the travel funds available and how to apply, check out the “Get Help” tab on The Foundation website: UVMHealth.org/CVPHFoundation.
Last year, about 100 runners took part in the race, ranging in age from 6-years-old to 78-years-old. Their registration fees supported the purchase of a brand new bassinet that is now providing comfort for babies born at the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center.
The cost to register is $25. The first 150 runners ages 21 and up to complete the course will also receive a prize:
· 1st-50th place: A free beer courtesy of Valcour Brewing
· 51st-100th place: A free beer courtesy of The Foundation of CVPH
· 101st-150th place: A free beer courtesy of Adirondack Coast Events
Runners can sign up by visiting Shamrock Shuffle (runsignup.com). The website also includes a map of the course and information on how to track your progress during the race.
Anyone with questions can contact Michelle Senecal, Foundation Events & Special Projects Manager at (518) 314-3359 or email msenecal@cvph.org.
