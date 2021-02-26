Hudson Headwaters to hold two vaccination clinics
MALONE — The Hudson Headwaters Health Network will be holding two vaccination clinics for ages 65 and older.
The Saranac Lake clinic will operated on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while the Tupper Lake clinic will operate on March 1 from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Registration for both can be found on the Franklin County Public Health Department's website at tinyurl.com/4wp9pfxk.
County agencies offering COVID-19 vaccination appointment assistance
PLATTSBURGH — Assistance with booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments is available for Clinton and Essex County
residents age 65 and over.
Call the Clinton County Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620; the office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reach the Essex County Office for the Aging by calling Krissy Leerkes at 518-873-3695.
Peru board of education to hold workshop
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will meet March 2 at 6 p.m.
It will meet in the High School Cafeteria for its second public session budget workshop.
At this workshop, the School Board is expected to examine current year projections, review tax levy limit calculation, receive overview of revenues, discuss and determine budget parameters and discuss community budget forum.
The public may view the meeting live online at tinyurl.com/dhb5fhhu.
The meeting will also be recorded and made available on the district's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
