Antiques Roadshow to film in Vermont July 12
SHELBURNE, Vt. — Antiques Roadshow is slated to film at the Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vt., July 12.
Admission is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. To enter for a free pair of tickets (one per household) to a 2022 Roadshow event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets.
The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time Monday, March 21. No purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, entrants must be 18, void where prohibited.
For more information, call toll-free at 888-762-3749.
On social media, a small number of tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram and Twitter.
The deadline for social media entries is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time Monday, Feb. 28.
More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2022 Tour Complete Rules page.
For more information, go to pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.
Sunburst Beauty Pageant coming to Champlain Centre
PLATTSBURGH — The Sunburst Beauty Pageant will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5 in Champlain Centre mall's Center Court, 60 Smithfield Blvd.
Babies, boys and girls ages nine and younger, and females up to 27 years old may enter.
Contestants can register online at sunburstbeauty.com or 45 minutes prior to the start of the pageant on March 5. The overall winner with the highest total score of all combined categories will receive a crown, sash, trophy and entry fee paid to the state finals.
Contestants compete for the opportunity to win savings bonds from $500 up to $10,000 and other gifts.
For more information, visit sunburstbeauty.com or call 727-258-7053. Entry forms are available at the mall.
Champlain village trustees to hold budget workshop
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain Board of Trustees will hold a workshop on the 2022-2023 budget at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 in the Village Offices, 11104 U.S. Route 9.
The trustees will also consider any other business that may come before the board.
The meeting is open to the public.
