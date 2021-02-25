'Matter of Fact Listening Tour' to air on NBC5
PLATTSBURGH — The conversation about race, equality and justice receives a primetime platform on WPTZ today at 10 p.m.
“The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality,” a one-hour program featuring a variety of guests from the worlds of academia, sports, journalism and entertainment, is a special project of Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, the acclaimed weekly Hearst Television public affairs program.
The program features conversations about the relationship of race and privilege, racial stress, the impact of bias in the images and language in our daily news and information and the creation of stereotypes and how they influence the way we think.
This represents the first television airing of the special, which initially appeared live on digital platforms in October 2020, and which was hailed by a participant, University of Maryland Prof. and Brookings Institution Fellow Dr. Rashawn Ray, as “the best show that I have been on that addresses racism.”
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have a regular board meeting on March 2.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a motion to go into executive session anticipated to discuss tenure recommendations.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes.
Board meetings will continue to be streamed live.
Agenda documents will become live on Saturday before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Meetings are streamed live at www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Northeastern Clinton school board to meet
CHAMPLAIN — The Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education will be holding a budget workshop on March 3.
The meeting will be held in the Middle/High School Library at 6 p.m. with a regular board of education meeting immediately following.
If executive session is necessary, it will be held at the end of the meeting.
Anyone wishing to attend the budget workshop and meeting virtually, please contact Kim Boyea, School District Clerk at least two days in advance at 518-298-8242, ext. 1007, to make arrangements.
Visit www.nccscougar.org online for the complete agenda.
