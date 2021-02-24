Adirondack Health to host COVID-19 pop-up testing clinic
TUPPER LAKE – Adirondack Health will be conducting a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic today.
The clinic will run from 1 to 2 p.m. at Tupper Lake Middle/High School, 25 Chaney Ave., Tupper Lake.
Pre-registration is required, with a limited number of appointment slots available.
To pre-register, please contact the Adirondack Health COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing.
Individuals without health insurance will be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a sinus swab. Blood draws to check for antibodies are currently unavailable at mobile testing clinics.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
Jay town board to hold special meeting
JAY — The Jay Town Board will be holding a special meeting on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Town Offices at 11 School Lane in AuSable Forks to discuss and award a contract for town insurance coverage and to transact any and all other business that might come before the board.
The public will not be able to attend in person, but the meeting will be livestreamed.
It can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/29jkva68 or by calling +1-646-749-3122 using access code: 835-375-941.
Virtual fundraiser benefits heart patients across North Country
PLATTSBURGH — The Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital's seventh annual "Stepping Out for Your Heart" fundraiser recently raised more than $30,000.
That money will directly impact the care of cardiology patients in the region and the CVPH Heart Center.
This year’s event was held virtually on February 11 to allow everyone to participate safely from the comfort of their own home and featured:
· A free, online chair yoga class with Meghan Lannon from Empower Fitness & Yoga
· A free, online cooking class with Chef Curtiss Hemm from Carriage House Cooking School. Chef Hemm demonstrated how to make a heart healthy Portabella Bolognese and a Red Stiletto Cosmo drink.
· A free, online presentation from local cardiologist Joel Wolkowicz, MD on the differences in heart attacks between men and women.
All three online sessions were recorded. Anyone interested in watching them can visit UVMHealth.org/CVPHHeart.
The event also included a virtual silent auction that ran from Feb. 8 to 11. Among the wide variety of items up for bids were three pieces from local artist William Crosby, a necklace from Payson Stoughton Jewelers and a one night stay and a round of golf for four people from Bluff Point Golf Course.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.