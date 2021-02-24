Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.