Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Feb. 13.
The meeting will be held in the district conference room at 6 p.m. and the board will enter into an executive session to discuss the search for a new superintendent. There is no other business planned for the meeting.
The public is welcome to attend with social distancing and masks required.
Temperatures will be taken.
The public may enter through the district office only. Doors will be open from 5:50 to 6:05 p.m.
