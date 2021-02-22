Boquet Valley school board to hold budget meeting
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will be holding a budget meeting on Feb. 25.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Lake View Campus in Westport.
It will be open to the public with a maximum seating capacity of 40 attendees. If you are interested in attending, please contact Jana Atwell, District Clerk at 518-873-6371 ext. 511 no later than 2 p.m., Feb. 25.
The public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.