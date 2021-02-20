Altona GOP seeks candidates
ALTONA — The Town Of Altona Republican Party is seeking candidates for two Town Council positions in the upcoming November elections.
The positions are four-year terms.
Anyone interested can call Greg at 518-493-3454 or 518-578-5007.
County legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet Feb. 24 via teleconference at 5:15 p.m.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are authorizing memoranda of understanding with various polling sites, authorizing the purchasing agent to solicit bids for snow removal equipment, and authorizing 2020-2021 public safety answering points operations grant application.
Meetings are only open to the public by audio feed. Visit www.clintoncountygov.com online for details.
Boquet Valley school board to hold budget meeting
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will be holding a budget meeting on Feb. 25.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Lake View Campus in Westport.
It will be open to the public with a maximum seating capacity of 40 attendees. If you are interested in attending, please contact Jana Atwell, District Clerk at 518-873-6371 ext. 511 no later than 2 p.m., Feb. 25.
The public is invited to attend.
