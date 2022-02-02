Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the high school library, 79 Canaras Ave.
Agenda items include the approval of appointments and partnerships.
Empire State games ceremony to prompt road closures
LAKE PLACID — The 2022 Empire State Winter Games' Opening Ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.. Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Lake Placid Public Beach and is expected to last for 45 minutes.
The event is free and open to the public.
Prior to Opening Ceremonies and the Parade of Athletes, Parkside Drive from the toboggan path to Mirror Lake Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5:30 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.
Motorists are advised to detour using Main Street and Mirror Lake Drive while avoiding upper Parkside Drive. Parking during this time will not be available on the northern section of Parkside Drive.
Lake Placid Village Police will be on site to assist area residents.
