Kinney to accommodate vaccine rescheduling
PLATTSBURGH — Due to the incoming snowstorm, Kinney Drugs will try to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people unable to make it.
“While Kinney’s plan is to continue to vaccinate people according to our current appointment schedule, if someone cannot make their vaccination appointment due to inclement weather conditions, we will make every effort to reschedule them as soon as possible, as vaccine allocations allow," said Judith Repass Cowden, senior director of marketing and advertising.
Town board to hold work session
JAY — The Jay Town Board will hold a work session on Feb. 4.
The session will be held at 6 p.m. in the Town of Jay Community Center.
Town schedules workshop
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss the village water disinfection project.
It will take place at Peru Town Hall.
Housing authority to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a regular meeting on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. via zoom.
