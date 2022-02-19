Plattsburgh Public Library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak Street.
AuSable Forks Fire District to meet
AuSABLE FORKS — The AuSable Forks Fire District will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the fire station, 29 School Lane.
Agenda items include pre-construction progress and any other business that may come before the board.
The meeting is open to the public.
