Beekmantown school board audit committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Audit Committee of the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet on Feb. 24 at 7:50 am via Google Meet.
The meeting is being held to review the January Financial Reports.
To listen by phone, visit www.bcsdk12.org/publiccallinnumber/ online for the public access call-in number.
Champlain Village Board to hold budget workshop
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Village Board of Trustees will hold a budget workshop on Feb. 24.
The purpose of the meeting will be to work on the 2021-2022 Village Budget and any other business that may come before the Board.
The workshop will be held at 5:30 p.m. and will be open to the public.
Champlain Area Trails awarded State Grants
WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails has been awarded two grants from the New York State Conservation Partnership Program totaling $63,225.
“We are thrilled to be awarded $28,500 to create a new website that will greatly improve our online presence,” said Emily Segada, CATS Operations & Communications Manager, “We’ve already reached out to designers and are working to have a much more interactive trails page among many other improvements.”
CATS has also been awarded a $34,725 grant to support their Essex Quarry Nature Preserve and Trail project. These funds will help pay transaction costs and some of the trail-making expenses.
There has already been great progress on the trails, design plans for a kiosk and interpretive signs. CATS is working to have these be “context-based,” meaning they will use leftover stones from the quarry for these improvements.
“We thank the broad community support for this project,” said Chris Maron, CATS Executive Director, “We are grateful for these two grants that are from the New York State Conservation Partnership Program (NYSCPP) and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. They, along with previous NYSCPP grants, have advanced our mission to save land, make trails, connect people with nature, and promote economic vitality in NY’s Champlain Valley.”
Essex Town Supervisor Ken Hughes said, “It’s great to have the state support the Essex Quarry Project where CATS is converting a private quarry property to a nature preserve where people can hike, ski, and learn about the history of the quarry and our town. They’ll also learn about the property’s rare forest community, this region’s geology, and fossils. We anticipate visitors will support our local businesses so it’s a win for everybody.”
Saranac Pre-K registration due March 1
SARANAC — Parents wishing to enroll their children in the Saranac Central School District Pre-K program must register them by March 1.
The free, full-day program is open to any district children who are 4 years old on or before Dec. 1, 2021.
The program can accommodate 70 students with a lottery held in March if numbers require it.
Registration forms are available online at tinyurl.com/h9dl8r76.
Families are encouraged to submit complete registration packets electronically by emailing them to jllapoint@saranac.org.
They can also be mailed to Morrisonville Elementary School, 47 Sand Road, Morrisonville, NY 12962.
Appointments to drop registration off in person may also be made by calling 518-565-5687.
Contact Program Coordinator Jackie La Point at jllapoint@saranac.org ot call 565-5687 for more information.
Malone school district announces Pre-K and kindergarten registration
MALONE — The Malone Central School District has announced details for Pre-K and kindergarten registration for the 2021-21 academic year.
Parents and guardians can now register students online at maloneschools.org or by appointment from March 8 to 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In-person registration will be held at the Transportation Center at 22 Bus Garage Lane. Enter through the conference room back entrance.
If your child is currently enrolled in the district's Pre-K program, it is not necessary to enroll them in kindergarten.
Any student must have been born on or before Dec. 1, 2016, to be eligible for kindergarten for the 2021-22 year.
For pre-k, the program is available to children who turn four on or before Dec. 1, 2021.
Parents or guardians are required to provide proof of age, proof of residency and a record of immunizations at registration.
Those who enroll online can mail or drop of the required paperwork to complete registration.
Land trust to hold forum
KEENE — The Adirondack Land Trust will host a forum featuring Adirondack landowners discussing why and how they’ve conserved their land.
At 10 a.m. on March 2, three landowners who have taken steps to conserve their land will talk about motivations, methods, challenges and benefits.
Panelists:
- Emily Bateson, steward of 628 acres of private wild forest, including a lake in the town of Newcomb, under Adirondack Land Trust conservation easement
- Peter Palmiotto, steward of 826 acres, including working forest in the town of Newcomb, under Adirondack Land Trust conservation easement
- Mary Brassel Zack and Richard Zack, who, in administering the affairs of a deceased family member, added 250 acres to the Forest Preserve, on Moxham Mountain in the town of Chester
The program will be hosted by Mike Carr, executive director of the Adirondack Land Trust, and moderated by John Davis, a co-founder of the Wildlands Network who works in private and public land conservation across the Adirondacks and beyond.
To attend, please register at adirondacklandtrust.org/events, email info@adirondacklandtrust.org or call 518-576-2400 ext. 104.
