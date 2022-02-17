Village of Champlain lifts boil water order
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain lifted a boil water order for the following locations Wednesday: 11101 U.S. Route 9, 6 to 40 Pine St., 44 Spruce St. and 72, 75, 77 and 81 Church St.
Registration open for Saranac pre-K program
SARANAC — The deadline for registration in the Saranac Central School District's 2022-2023 Pre-K Program is Monday, March 7.
Children must be four years old by Dec. 1 in order to be eligible to attend.
The program is offered at three sites: Adirondack Helping Hands in Cadyville, Morrisonville Elementary School and Saranac Elementary School. Programming needs, travel distances and other circumstances are considered when determining classroom placements.
Free bus transportation can be provided to all pre-K students who are four years old. Families of children who start the program at the age of three years must provide transportation to and from school until one day after the child’s fourth birthday.
Saranac Central School District’s program can accommodate up to 70 students. If necessary, a lottery process will be held in March to select students for participation in the program. Completed registrations including all supporting documents must be submitted on or before March 7 to be included in the lottery process.
More information, including the registration packet, is available at saranac.org.
Contact Program Coordinator Jackie La Point at jllapoint@saranac.org or by calling 518-565-5687 with any questions or for assistance with the registration process.
Peru school district seeks BOE candidate
PERU — The Peru Central School District is seeking a candidate to fill one at-large seat on the Board of Education due to the upcoming expiration of the term of Linda Morgan.
The five-year term of the seat runs from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.
The Petition for Nomination of Candidate form is available in the district office, 17 School St., Monday through Friday except school holidays, or online at perucsd.org/district/board-of-education/.
Petitions must be directed to the school district clerk, shall be signed by at least 25 qualified voters of the district and must state the names and residences of the candidate and petition signers. The candidate’s phone number must also be stated.
Eligible candidates for school board are U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old, qualified voters in the district and able to read and write.
They must have resided in the district continuously for one year before the election, cannot be employed by the board and cannot live in the same household with a family member who is also a member of the board.
Petitions must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 18. The election is slated for Tuesday, May 17.
Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension board to meet
LEWIS — The Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Essex County will hold a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Lewis Town Hall, 8574 U.S. Route 9.
The meeting will also be live streamed via Zoom, and is free and open to the public.
For more information or to get the Zoom link, contact the office at 518-962-4810 or essex@cornell.edu.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the administration building, 50 Cummings Road.
A budget work session will take place at that time, and will be followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Board members will be attending the meeting in-person and via Zoom from their homes, as needed.
Agenda documents will become live on the day before the meeting and can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
To watch the live stream, visit lpcsd.org and click on "live stream."
