Forum to provide information on food solutions
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Office for the Aging will be presenting a virtual forum on how to help stretch your food budget.
"Suppertime Solutions; an Introduction to Services in Clinton County to Help Solve the Food Insecurity Crisis" will be held virtually on Zoom on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m.
It is an opportunity to learn about services in Clinton County, including information about SNAP benefits, food pantries, reducing food waste, healthy eating the home delivered meals program and more.
To register, email aging@clintoncountygov.com or call the Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620.
