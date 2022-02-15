Village of Champlain issues boil water order
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain has issued a boil water order to the following locations due to a water main break: 11101 State Route 9, 6 to 40 Pine St. except 27, 44 Spruce St. and 72, 75, 77 and 81 Church St.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the middle/high school library, 37 Eagle Way.
The purpose of the meeting is to hold an anticipated executive session to discuss the employment history of a particular person or person(s).
A complete agenda is available on the district website at bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Ticonderoga school board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the junior/senior high school auditorium, 5 Calkins Place.
Agenda items include appointments and a resignation, establishment of a new scholarship and a municipal cooperation agreement with Crown Point Central School District.
Moriah school board to meet
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 in the high school library, 39 Viking Lane.
Agenda items include the review of financial reports and tenure appointments.
AuSable Valley CSD to hold bus vote
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District will hold a special bus vote on Wednesday, Feb. 16 in the middle/high school cafeteria, 1490 State Route 9N.
Voting hours will be from noon to 9 p.m.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. in the middle/high school auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11, for its second budget work session.
The session will be followed by the regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
A full agenda is available on the district's website, nacs1.org.
Face masks are required at all times while in the building and social distancing guidelines must be respected.
The meeting is open to the public.
