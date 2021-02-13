Food shelf to close for President's Day
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf will be closed Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents' Day.
The Food Shelf regularly scheduled hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lake Placid school board to hold budget workshop
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will have their first budget work session on Feb. 16 beginning at 6 p.m.
Immediately following the budget work session, there will be the regular scheduled board meeting.
The Board members will be meeting in Library Media Center, 34 School Street, Lake Placid, and on Zoom.
At the end of the meeting a motion to go into executive session to discuss the employment history of a particular person is expected.
Board meetings will continue to be streamed live.
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday before the meeting and can be found at: https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Meetings are streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/ by clicking on “live stream.”
Foundation accepting scholarship applications
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bruce L. Crary Foundation and the Lake Placid Educational Foundation have announced the continuation of their effort to provide need-based scholarships to non-traditional, adult students wishing to begin or continue their college educations.
Beginning Feb. 15, the Bruce L. Crary Foundation will accept applications for the 2021-2022 academic year from individuals planning on returning to school because they were unable to attend college or vocational school immediately after high school or because they were unable to complete their previously started undergraduate/vocational degrees.
Applicants must be independent adults residing in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton or Warren Counties and will attend a local college or vocational school as full-time or part-time students for the 2021 Fall Semester.
Visit www.craryfoundation.org to learn more about the scholarship’s criteria, to access a link to create a user’s account and to apply online.
Contact the Bruce L. Crary Foundation at 518-873-6496 or director@craryfoundation.org with any further questions.
Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be submitted by July 15.
