City lifts parking ban
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh's parking ban for the downtown area's business district was lifted Wednesday.
Village of Champlain lifts boil water order
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain lifted a boil water that had been in place for 11222 to 11238 State Route 9 and all of Willow Street Wednesday.
Dannemora village board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Village of Dannemora Board will hold several special meetings in the coming weeks.
All will take place at 4 p.m. in the Community Center, 40 Emmons St.
A public hearing on an upcoming ambulance purchase will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Special meetings to discuss the annual budget will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 23.
