Saranac CSD seeks school board candidates
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District is seeking two candidates for the upcoming Board of Education election.
On May 17, district voters will cast ballots to fill one two-year term seat that is currently vacant and one five-year term seat presently held by Amy Belair.
Eligible candidates must be qualified voters of the district who are able to read and write, are U.S. citizens, are at least 18 years old and have resided in the district for at least one year before the election.
Candidates may not reside with a family member who is currently on the school board, may not be current employees of the district and may not simultaneously hold another incompatible public office.
Those who meet these qualifications and wish to be considered as a candidate must submit a petition signed by 25 qualified voters of the district. Petitions must describe the specific vacancy for which the candidate is nominated, including the length of the term of office and the name of the last incumbent.
Petitions may be submitted to District Clerk Amber Parrotte at 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. weekdays. They may be received by 5 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Petition forms may be obtained online at saranac.org or by calling 518-565-5612 and requesting that one be mailed to you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.