City school board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting in the Stafford Middle School Band Room on Dec. 10.
The meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m., and, subject to board approval, the board will immediately move to enter executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment history of particular individuals.
It is anticipated that no public action will be taken before or after entering executive session.
The meeting will also be conducted remotely via WebEx, and the public is welcome to participate remotely by using the link bit.ly/33U9iFy and password: welcome or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll (New York City); Meeting number (access code: 132 031 8309).
Menorah to be lit
PLATTSBURGH — A public Menorah Lighting will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Trinity Park.
Latkes will be served afterward.
Library board of trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Dec. 15.
It will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the reference room of the Plattsburgh Public Library at 19 Oak Street.
Lake Placid school board sets meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m on Dec. 15.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center and via zoom from their homes.
Any guests planning on attending must wear masks. Space is limited to five people, first come first served.
Board agenda documents will go live online at tinyurl.com/y62qv5v3 on Saturday.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
The meeting will be livestreamed. Visit www.lpcsd.org/ and click on “live stream.”
AuSable Valley school board to meet
AUSABLE FORKS — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Dec. 16.
The meeting will be held at the Au Sable Forks Elementary School Cafeteria.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session. Regular session will immediately follow the executive session.
The board will consider special education recommendations and personnel issues.
Everyone is welcome, with masks required and social distancing guidelines followed.
