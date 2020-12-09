Landlord/tenant committee to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Landlord/Tenant Committee will hold a meeting on Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.
The meeting will be held in City Hall's Common Council Chambers.
The workshop is open to the public, however, as City Hall access is restricted, please call number posted on door to be admitted.
Mask and Social Distancing required.
'Memory tree' still accepting names
CHATEAUGAY — The Chateaugay Revitalization Committee's Annual Memory Tree has been lit.
If you would like to add a loved one's name to the names already on the tree, stop by Wendy's Quick Stop in Chatueagay or call 518-497-6931 ext: 4.
Boquet Valley school board to meet
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the District-Wide School Safety Plan and their regular monthly meeting on Dec.10.
The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in the auditorium at the Lake View Campus in Westport.
Agenda items include a report on early progress toward district goals, a special education presentation and any other business that may come before the board.
The meeting will be open to the public with a maximum seating capacity of 40 attendees.
If you are interested in attending, please contact Jana Atwell, district clerk, at 518-873-6371 ext. 511 no later than 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Law firm to promote shopping at local businesses
PLATTSBURGH — Stafford, Owens, Piller, Murnane, Kelleher & Trombley, PLLC, will be at Koffee Kat, Adirondack Coffee Roasters and Chapter One Coffee on Saturday, providing 50 free cups of coffee at each location.
The firm is asking anyone who gets a coffee at any of the locations to stop in and shop in at least one more locally owned business that day.
Historical Association to hold book sale
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association & Museum at 98 Ohio Avenue is taking pre-orders and purchases from its selection of local history books for sale.
All preorders will be ready for pick up on Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 518-561-0340 for a complete listing of all books, both new and used, book prices, preferred pick up times and directions.
Correct change or a check needed as the association dose not accept credit cards. Shipping is available for a small fee. COVID-19 restrictions apply at the museum, and masks are required for pick-ups.
Zoning board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Special Public Meeting on Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Ellenburg Town Hall, located at 13 Brandy Brook Road, Ellenburg Center.
School schedules early dismissal
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District will dismiss students from the district and St. Mary's early on Dec. 22.
Elementary students will be dismissed at 1:20 p.m., St. Mary's students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. and Junior/Senior High School students at 1:40 p.m.
