SRMT, Mohawk Assembly of God to distribute food boxes
AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe and the Mohawk Assembly of God, in collaboration with City Serve and Rural Compassion, will distribute free food boxes to the Akwesasne community from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the former IGA building, 850 State Route 37 in Akwesasne.
As many as 1,500 boxes containing milk, yogurt and other dairy products, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables, will be available.
All Akwesasnhró:non are eligible to receive a free food box. Individuals are also able to pick up a food box for family members and others who are unable to attend.
Individuals can pick up their food box in accordance with the following requirements:
• All traffic must use the IGA’s main entrance located at the traffic light.
• Individuals must bring a Tribal Identification Card, Band Card or Nation Red Card.
• Individuals must wear a mask while picking up and must remain in their vehicles.
• Individuals must respect social distancing. Your patience is appreciated.
Call the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Compliance Department at 518-358-2273 or the Mohawk Assembly of God at 518-358-2456 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.