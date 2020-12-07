Peru school board to meet
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria.
The public may view the live meeting online via Google Meet at tinyurl.com/y5tvfjot.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org. The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be limited to two minutes per commenter.
Online public comments may be submitted until noon on Dec. 8, by emailing perucomments@perucsd.org.
The meeting is open to the public and all current safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the District's website.
For more information, please contact the District Office at 518-643-6002.
BOCES District to meet
MALONE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
It will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane, Malone, and the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake.
Tribe suspends name change referendum
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council has suspended its name change referendum until the June 2021 tribal elections.
The decision was made based on rising COVID-19 cases and the Election Board's decision to move forward with only absentee ballots.
Absentee ballots submitted prior to this announcement will be voided and destroyed.
Tribal members are encouraged to verify their eligibility to vote by contacting the Tribal Clerk's Office at 518-358-2272. This includes individuals who will turn 18 on or before June 5, 2021.
Tribal members who may have recently relocated should also provide their updated contact information.
Public meeting materials provided Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 are located on the Tribal Members Portal at srmt-nsn.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.