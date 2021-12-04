Clinton County Legislature to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will hold a regular meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 in the legislative chambers on the second floor of the County Government Center, 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
Agenda items include authorizing the distribution of mortgage tax for the period of April 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021; authorizing contract with Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company; and approving reappointment to the Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation Board.
The meeting is open to the public.
Library system meetings scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — Regular meetings of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board of Trustees are scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of every month except March.
Whether to hold a December meeting will be determined at a later date.
The meetings will be held in the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System Board Room, located at 33 Oak Street in Plattsburgh.
The public may attend in-person or via Zoom. The link is https://cefls.org/cefls-board and the password is CEFLS.
Those attending in-person are required to wear masks.
