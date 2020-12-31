Adirondack Health to hold mobile COVID-19 testing clinics in Ticonderoga, Elizabethtown
SARANAC LAKE – Next Monday, Adirondack Health will conduct mobile testing clinics in Ticonderoga and Elizabethtown:
- 9 to 11 a.m.: Ticonderoga EMS Building, 118 Champlain Ave., Ticonderoga.
- Noon to 2 p.m.: Essex County DPW, 8053 U.S. Route 9, Elizabethtown.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended, as pre-registered individuals will be prioritized and experience shorter wait times at the mobile test sites. To pre-register, please contact the Adirondack Health COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462.
There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a sinus swab. Blood draws to check for antibodies are currently unavailable at mobile testing clinics.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
Agenda items include approval of financials and the appointments of individuals.
A complete agenda and a Zoom link through which members of the public can attend the meeting are available at saranac.org.
