Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6.
The meeting will take place at the district office, 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora.
Agenda items include appointments of individuals, change orders and obsolete equipment. A complete agenda will be available at saranac.org.
The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
The public is encouraged to attend. Masks are required.
Beekmantown school board committee to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education's Audit Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 to review the October financial reports.
The meeting will take place in the conference room at the district offices, 37 Eagle Way in Beekmantown.
Champlain to hold decorating contest
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain will once again hold its Holiday House Decorating Contest.
Judging will take place from Sunday, Dec. 12 through Saturday, Dec. 18. Residents are asked to turn their lights on by 5 p.m. each night of judging.
The winners will be announced on Monday Dec. 20. Results will be posted at vchamplain.com and in the Press-Republican.
Peru town board to hold workshop
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss the WWTP Project.
The workshop will take place at Peru Town Hall, 3036 N. Main Street in Peru.
PHA board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The meeting will take place via Zoom and in-person at the PHA administrative offices, 4817 South Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
FEH BOCES to hold meeting
MALONE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties (FEH BOCES) will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
The meeting will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane in Malone; the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3 in Saranac Lake; and via Webex.
Ticonderoga CSD to dismiss students early
TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga Central School District and St. Mary's students will be dismissed early on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Dismissal will take place at 1:45 p.m. at the elementary school, with parent pick-up at 1:25 p.m.; 1:55 p.m. at St. Mary's; and 2:05 p.m. at the junior/senior high school.
If you have any questions, call interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston's office at 518-585-7400 ext. 1135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.