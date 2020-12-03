Toy drive accepting donations
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point American Legion Family, along with Tractor Supply in Champlain, are partnering with the Town of Champlain’s Christmas Magic and St. Patrick’s Church Rouses Point, Children’s Christmas Program.
The group is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys at the Tractor Supply on Route 11, located between Rouses Point and Champlain, until Dec. 24.
NAC School board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will meet on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Elementary Big Gym and an executive session to discuss employment history and personnel-related business will take place at approximately 6:05 p.m. with public session business to start at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Agenda items will include an external audit report and a discussion of the 2021-22 budget development calendar.
A full agenda can be found at www.nacs1.org. The meeting will be open to the public, but anyone wishing to go must get a temperature check, give a COVID-19 symptom attestation and wear a mask.
Lake View Cemetery to hold meeting
WILLSBORO — The Annual Meeting of the Lake View Cemetery will be held on Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m.
It will be held at the Willsboro Fish & Game Club at 47 Sportsman’s Lane.
Masks required and socially distant seating will be available.
Whallonsburg Grange to hold holiday market
WHALLONSBURG — The Whallonsburg Grange Hall will hold a holiday market with local vendors on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will feature food and gifts for the holidays from local farmers, food producers, and artisans.
Attendees can also walk through the amazing transformation at Whitcomb’s Garage across the street and see the beautiful handcrafted products from the new tenants: Kit+Syl Studio and Store, Boquet Forge, Whitcomb’s Woodworking Studio, and a raku demonstration from the Wheelhouse Pottery Studio.
Farmstead Catering food truck will have lunch on site featuring root vegetable poutine with or without shredded beef and squash curry soup on the side.
Visit farmsteadcateringfoodtruck.com/s/shop to preorder lunch.
