Town sets meeting dates
BEEKMANTOWN — The Town of Beekmantown will hold an end of year meeting on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.
An organizational meeting has also been scheduled, set for Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.
School board sets meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will meet on Jan. 5.
The regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
Board members will be attending in the Middle/High School library media center and via Zoom videoconferencing from their homes. Anyone attending in person must wear a mask. Seating limited to five people.
The agenda will go live online the Saturday before the meeting at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
A live stream link of the meeting will be found on the district's website, www.lpcsd.org.
Town schedules organizational meeting
NORTH HUDSON — The Town of North Hudson has scheduled its organizational meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The public will not be allowed attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fire District 3 to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — Fire District No. 3 of the Town of Plattsburgh will hold an organizational meeting on Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
The regular monthly meeting will follow at 7 p.m. at the Wallace Hill Station, 128 Wallace Hill Road, Plattsburgh.
