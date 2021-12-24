Food Shelf announces Christmas Eve hours
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 24 and closed from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Food Shelf is located at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman Street, and the phone number is 518-562-3663.
Schuyler Falls town board to meet
SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls Town Council will hold its organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the town hall, 997 Mason St. in Morrisonville.
The meeting is open to the public.
Franklin County waste management authority to meet
MALONE — The County of Franklin Solid Waste Management Authority will hold a regular board meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The meeting will take place in the first floor kitchen conference room of the Franklin County Courthouse, 355 West Main St. in Malone.
Masks are required for all attendees, including those who are vaccinated.
Champlain village zoning board reschedules meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The regular meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Village of Champlain, slated for Wednesday, Jan. 12, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
The meeting will take place at the village office, 1104 U.S. Route 9, and is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.