City announces holiday refuse schedule changes
PLATTSBURGH — Due to the Christmas and New Year's holidays, the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will not conduct refuse collection for the next two Fridays and Mondays.
Refuse collections for Friday, Dec. 24 will instead take place on Thursday, Dec. 23, and collections for Monday, Dec. 27 will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Refuse collections for Friday, Dec. 31 will take place on Thursday, Dec. 30, and collections for Monday, Jan. 3 will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Rouses Point electric department to upgrade equipment
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Electric Department will be upgrading equipment near 50 Washington Ave. at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Residents may experience a one-minute loss of power during some of the switching, and then, about 30 minutes to an hour later, a one-minute outage during the switch back to the normal setup.
If there is any inclement weather, the date of the upgrade will change to Thursday, Dec. 30.
Beekmantown council to hold hearing
BEEKMANTOWN — The Town of Beekmantown Town Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed local law titled, "Town of Beekmantown, Solar Energy Local Law," at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30.
The hearing will take place at the town hall, 571 Spellman Road in Beekmantown.
A copy of the proposed local law will be available upon request from the town clerk or may be viewed on the town's website, townofbeekmantown.com.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Board members will attend the meeting at the administration building, 50 Cummings Road in Lake Placid, and via Zoom from their homes as needed.
Board agenda items will become live Monday, Jan. 3 at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
To watch the meeting's livestream, go to lpcsd.org and click on "live stream."
