Chamber sponsors holiday story broadcast
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the broadcast of "The Story of the Little Reinbear," an original Christmas story authored by Chamber President Garry Douglas.
The first broadcast will take place on WIRY/Hometown Radio (1340 AM) at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.
Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Board members will be attending the meeting at the Administration Building, 50 Cummings Road in Lake Placid, and via Zoom from their homes, as needed.
Board agenda documents will become live online on the day before the meeting and can be found at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net.
Meetings are streamed live by visiting www.lpcsd.org/ and clicking on “live stream.”
Rouses Point reminds residents of parking ban
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point village parking ban will be in effect from Dec. 1 to March 31.
Per village code, the parking of vehicles and trailers, semi-trailers or house coaches, detached from their towing vehicles, is hereby prohibited on all streets within the village between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Peru town board to hold workshop
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a workshop for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss the WWTP Project.
The workshop will take place at Peru Town Hall, 3036 N. Main Street in Peru.
PHA board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The meeting will take place via Zoom and in-person at the PHA administrative offices, 4817 South Catherine St. in Plattsburgh.
FEH BOCES to hold meeting
MALONE — The Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties (FEH BOCES) will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
The meeting will be held via videoconference at the North Franklin Educational Center, 23 Husky Lane in Malone; the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3 in Saranac Lake; and via Webex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.