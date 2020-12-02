School board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will meet on Dec. 2.
The regular meeting will be held remotely at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting can be viewed by the public online via Google Meet at tinyurl.com/y5ckchly.
Town board to meet
JAY — The Jay Town Board will be conducting a special board meeting on Dec 3.
It will be held directly following the 6 p.m. Town of Jay Planning Board Meeting.
The purpose of the special board meeting is to discuss the Sewer Bond.
These meetings will be held at the Town of Jay Community Center located at 11 School Lane in AuSable Forks.
Town board to meet for workshop
PERU — The Peru Town Board has scheduled a Workshop for Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
The purpose of the workshop will be to discuss Employee Handbook update.
The Workshop will take place at Peru Town Hall.
Tribe to hold residency board meeting
AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Residency Board will be hosting a virtual public meeting to review the application process and respond to questions on Dec. 16.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom videoconferencing, and it is open for all members and non-members who currently reside or are seeking to reside under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.
Questions and comments regarding the meeting can be sent residency.board@srmt-nsn.gov prior to the public meeting for the Residency Board to address or by contacting Cathy Mitchell, Executive Assistant/Board Liaison at 518-358-2272.
The Zoom meeting can be accessed with the link: tinyurl.com/yxuck7kv, meeting ID: 982 9872 4162 and passcode: 13655.
