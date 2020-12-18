Library closes to the public
PERU — Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Clinton County, the Peru Free Library has announced it will close to the public temporarily.
Lobby pickup will continue Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and free wifi is available 24-7.
Adirondack Health to hold COVID-19 clinics
SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health will conduct a mobile testing clinic in St. Regis Falls this week.
On Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon, the clinic will be held at the St. Regis Falls Volunteer Fire Department, 7 N. River Rd., St. Regis Falls.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended, as pre-registered individuals will be prioritized and experience shorter wait times at the mobile test site. To pre-register, please contact the Adirondack Health COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a sinus swab. Blood draws to check for antibodies are currently unavailable at mobile testing clinics.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing
