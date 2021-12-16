Beekmantown Town Board announces meetings
BEEKMANTOWN — The Town of Beekmantown Town Board will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20 at the Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road in Beekmantown.
The end of the year meeting has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, and the 2022 organizational meeting will take place prior to the work session at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
All meetings are open to the public.
Lake Placid school board cancels meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School District has canceled its Dec. 21 meeting.
The next scheduled meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. More information will be shared when it is available.
