Chazy school board to meet
CHAZY — The Chazy Central Rural School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the auditorium, 609 Miner Farm Road in Chazy.
Topics of discussion will include financial, budget development, policies, sports mergers and personnel appointments.
Willsboro school board to meet
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the conference room via WebEx.
Agenda items will include business and finance, and personnel.
Beekmantown school board to meet
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the Learning Theater, 37 Eagle Way in West Chazy.
Agenda items will include resignations, appointments, a per diem nurse agreement, grants and the tax collector's report.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at bcsdk12.org/boardagenda/.
Wreaths Across America ceremony
REDFORD — Volunteers will be decorating the gravesites of veterans this week and will hold a ceremony on Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America.
Wreaths will be placed on gravesites in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dannemora and Assumption of Mary Cemetery in Redford on Thursday. Volunteers will meet at the American Legion Post 1618 in Redford at 11:30 a.m.
The ceremony honoring veterans from all branches of the military will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18 at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Dannemora.
Churubusco Fire asks for Memorial Tree submissions
CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Fire Department Auxiliary invites people to submit names for bulbs on the memorial tree lit in front of the Churubusco Fire Station.
The suggested donation is $1 per bulb. For further information, please contact Jane Nichols at 518-497-6040 or Veronica Miller at 518-497-6728.
Saranac Lake school board to meet
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 in the high school library, 79 Canaras Ave. in Saranac Lake.
Agenda items will include substitute teaching appointments, acceptance of resignations and accounting reports.
Champlain village offices to close for Christmas, New Year's
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain offices, 11104 State Route 9, will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 27 for the Christmas holiday.
The offices will also be closed from 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 through Monday, Jan. 3 for the New Year’s Day holiday.
