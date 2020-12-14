Historian holding virtual talks
NEW RUSSIA — Noted Historian and artist Nell Painter is in Brooklyn with author Jane Dailey, speaking about her new book "White Fright" on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
The talk can be viewed at the following link: bklynlibrary.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cSRUgFx2SN2fKQ-uJwPDEQ
On Dec. 16, also at 6 p.m., Painter will be in Manhattan with Andrea Martin, Indhu Rubasingham and Jacqueline Woodson to speak about how they interpret the relationship between their personal lives and the art they generate.
The talk can be viewed at the following link: https://www.92y.org/event/enactment-of-identity.
