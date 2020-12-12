Reform panel to hold focus groups
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh's Public Safety Citizens' Reform panel is offering BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ community members an opportunity to participate in focus group discussions.
They will be held in half hour increments starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 14.
The focus groups will be held virtually through the Zoom platform.
To register for one of the sessions visit forms.gle/DtJ7biwnQJTvoiE98.
The time slots will be listed below:
- 4 to 4:30 p.m. (Session A - BIPOC)
- 4:30 to 5 p.m. (Session B - LGBTQIA+)
- 5 to 5:30 p.m. (Session C - BIPOC)
- 5:30 to 6 p.m. (Session D - LGBTQIA+)
Historian holding virtual talks
NEW RUSSIA — Noted Historian and artist Nell Painter is in Brooklyn with author Jane Dailey, speaking about her new book "White Fright" on Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
The talk can be viewed at the following link: bklynlibrary.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cSRUgFx2SN2fKQ-uJwPDEQ
On Dec. 16, also at 6 p.m., Painter will be in Manhattan with Andrea Martin, Indhu Rubasingham and Jacqueline Woodson to speak about how they interpret the relationship between their personal lives and the art they generate.
The talk can be viewed at the following link: https://www.92y.org/event/enactment-of-identity.
School board to meet
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will meet on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held virtually.
Visit www.ticonderogak12.org for the web link or teleconference number.
CCC Board of Trustees set to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for Dec. 15.
The Board of Trustees will meet online at 5 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/y3ms6r3v with meeting ID 425 559 3262.
The meeting is open to the public.
School board sets meeting
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School Board of Education will meet on Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely.
It can be viewed online at via Google Meet at meet.google.com/fqa-hxmv-wkz.
Adirondack Health to hold COVID-19 testing clinics
SARANAC LAKE – Next week, Adirondack Health will conduct mobile testing clinics in Newcomb and Tupper Lake.
Information for the testing sites will be listed below:
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. to noon – Newcomb Town Hall, 5639 NY-28N, Newcomb.
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. to noon – L.P. Quinn Elementary School, 294 Hosley Ave., Tupper Lake.
Pre-registration is strongly recommended, as pre-registered individuals will be prioritized and experience shorter wait times at the mobile test site.
To pre-register, please contact the Adirondack Health COVID-19 clinic at 518-897-2462. There is no direct cost to the individual being tested, but Adirondack Health will collect health insurance information and bill insurance companies. Insurance companies, in turn, are prohibited by New York state from charging co-pays or deductibles for COVID-19 testing. Individuals without health insurance will be tested free of charge.
Testing is open to everyone, symptomatic or asymptomatic, regardless of employment status or category. A doctor’s order is suggested, but not required. Every COVID-19 test will entail a sinus swab. Blood draws to check for antibodies are currently unavailable at mobile testing clinics.
For the most up-to-date information regarding Adirondack Health testing availability, visit adirondackhealth.org/covid-testing.
