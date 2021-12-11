Plattsburgh library board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14.
The meeting will take place in the Smart Room of the Plattsburgh Public Library, 19 Oak Street.
Rouses Point board to meet
ROUSES POINT — The Village of Rouses Point Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Halstead Hall, 39 Lake Street in Rouses Point.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss 64 Maple St.
The meeting is open to the public.
AuSable Valley school board to meet
AuSABLE FORKS — The AuSable Valley Central School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 in the AuSable Forks Elementary School, 28 Church Lane in AuSable Forks.
It is anticipated that the meeting will begin with presentations followed by an executive session.
Regular session will immediately follow the executive session. Agenda items include special education recommendations and personnel Issues.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Northern Adirondack school board to meet
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 in the Middle/High School auditorium, 5572 U.S. Route 11.
A full agenda is available at nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public. Masks are required and social distancing requirements must be respected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.