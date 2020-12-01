City school district to meet

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet on Dec. 3.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

It will be conducted remotely online via WebEx. 

The public is welcome to join with the link tinyurl.com/y3porrex and password: welcome. 

A complete agenda can be found at www.plattscsd.org.

Housing authority sets meeting

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.

The meeting will be held over Zoom video conferencing. 

