City school district to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will meet on Dec. 3.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m.
It will be conducted remotely online via WebEx.
The public is welcome to join with the link tinyurl.com/y3porrex and password: welcome.
A complete agenda can be found at www.plattscsd.org.
Housing authority sets meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
The meeting will be held over Zoom video conferencing.
