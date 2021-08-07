Lane reduction planned on State Route 86 in Wilmington, Essex County
ALBANY — The New York State Department of Transportation advised motorists today that a portion of State Route 86 in the Town of Wilmington, Essex County, between River Road (County Route 21) and Fox Farm Road (County Route 63), through a stretch of Route 86 locally known as the Notch, will be reduced to a single lane with alternating flows of traffic controlled by flaggers on weekdays beginning Aug. 9.
The reduction will be between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. to facilitate drainage repairs.
Once initial preparation work is completed, a traffic signal system will be installed to control the single alternating flow of traffic while work continues.
Motorists should also watch for full closures of this stretch of Route 86 between River Road and the High Falls Gorge Café and Gift Shop for a few weeknights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the coming weeks. The exact dates will depend upon the weather and pace of work. During any overnight closures, traffic will be directed to a signed detour using Routes 73 in the towns of North Elba and Keene, Route 9N in the towns of Keene and Jay and Route 86 in the towns of Jay and Wilmington.
Properties up to the closure point on Route 86 will remain accessible during these overnight closures.
Work is anticipated to be completed by the end of October, weather permitting.
Motorists are reminded to obey flaggers' directions when present, and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
City road closures for scheduled resurfacing projects
PLATTSBURGH — Tremblay Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, Joyce Court, Lincoln Lane and Marcy Lane in the City of Plattsburgh will be closed to all thru traffic and there will be no on-street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.
On Aug. 9 and 10 they will be closed for milling and on August 11, 12 and 13 the will be closed for paving, weather permitting.
No traffic will be allowed on new asphalt for minimum of three hours.
Please make prior arrangements on Aug. 12 and 13, the city says, such as parking on a side street if you are going to need to leave your driveway during this time period.
Please check with a flag person prior to walking or crossing the fresh asphalt.
Fire hydrant flowing in city to continue
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works will flow fire hydrants in Zone 9 starting on Aug. 10.
The flowing of hydrants will continue on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday following until all streets listed below have been completed. The program will start about 7:30 a.m. and end by 2 p.m. on each day.
The streets affected by this will be Bailey Avenue, Boynton Avenue, Cornelia Street, Elm Street, Lozier Place, Lynde Street, Margaret Street, Monroe Way, North Catherine Street, Oak Street, Oliver Court, Riley Avenue, Robinson Terrace, St. Charles Street, Veterans Lane. During the times mentioned, the water in the system will be stirred up and may be cloudy or rust colored coming out of the faucet.
Residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.
Please use caution when driving by a flowing hydrant and be watchful of the Department of Public Works personnel who will be performing this duty.
Malone school board to meet
MALONE — The Malone Central School District Board of Education will meet on Aug. 10.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Franklin Academy Library.
Peru School board to meet
PERU — The Peru School Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Aug.10.
The meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the High School Community Room, and it is anticipated that the board will almost immediately convene in executive session for the purpose of conducting employment interviews for a Middle School principal position.
It is expected that the Board will reconvene for public session business at approximately 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and all current school district COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed.
The agenda will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
A recording of the meeting will be available on the district's website at www.perucsd.org at a later time.
CCC Board of Trustees to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton Community College Board of Trustees has scheduled its monthly meeting for Aug. 10.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. in the conference room, second floor, of the IAM Building. The meeting is open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.