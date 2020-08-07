Virtual town hall meeting scheduled
CHAMPLAIN — A special board of education meeting and town hall will be held by the Northeastern Clinton Central School District board virtually on Aug. 12.
The meeting will cover information about and questions from parents about the reopening of school.
Further information is being sent to parents regarding the town hall meeting.
A full agenda will be available at the district website, nccscougar.org.
Fire district to hold budget workshop
KEESEVILLE — The Board of Fire Commissioners of the Ausable-Chesterfield-Keeseville Joint Fire District will hold a budget workshop on August 18 at 6:30 p.m., prior to their regular meeting at the Keeseville fire station.
All meetings are open to the public.
Regular board meeting scheduled
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on August 11 at 6 p.m. in the Elementary Gymnasium/Auditorium.
The full agenda is available on the district’s website, www.nacs1.org.
The meeting is open to the public.
Any visitors will be screened following District Protocols related to COVID-19 procedures, upon entry through the District Office doors.
Lake Placid board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Elementary School library media center.
Enter through the rear of the building from the outside door to the library.
Parking by the playground and walking behind the building is best practice.
Any guests planning on attending must wear masks. Space is limited to 10 people, first come first served.
Board agenda documents, which will become live on Saturday, Aug. 8, can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting will be streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/. Click on “live stream”.
BOCES meeting scheduled
SARANAC LAKE — The regular meeting of the Board of Cooperative Educational Services of the Sole Supervisory District of Franklin, Essex and Hamilton Counties is scheduled for 7 p.m. on August 20.
It will be held at the Adirondack Educational Center, 711 NYS Route 3, Saranac Lake, New York.
