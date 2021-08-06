Saranac school board to meet
DANNEMORA — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the District Office, 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora.
Agenda items include the appointments and resignations of individuals. The board contemplates an executive session at the end of the meeting.
A complete agenda is available at saranac.org. The meeting is open to the public. Unvaccinated attendees must wear masks.
Chazy rural school board to meet
CHAZY — The CCRS Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on August 10.
Topics of discussion will be financials, tax levy, capital outlay project (#019), district policies, meal prices, liquidation of items and appointments.
Northeastern Clinton school board sets meeting
CHAMPLAIN — There will be a special meeting of the Northeastern Clinton Central School District Board of Education on Aug. 11.
The meeting will be held in the superintendent's office at 7 a.m.
Items on the agenda include approval of contracts for the Capital Project.
Visit nccscougar.org for a complete agenda.
