Champlain boil water order lifted
CHAMPLAIN — The boil water order issued for #11109 through #11121 Route 9 in the Village of Champlain has been lifted by the Clinton County Health Department.
Two check samples taken from each distribution system on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3 were absent of bacteria.
Champlain Valley Voices Choral Ensemble cancels fall season
PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Directors of Champlain Valley Voices is cancelling the Fall/Winter rehearsal and performance season.
This decision is based safety challenges in light of recent scientific research into respiratory droplet spread of COVID-19.
The group will review its options again in January 2021, anticipating a spring concert at Glitz Auditorium in May 2021.
Saranac board of education schedules meeting
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 10.
The meeting will be streamed online.
Visit www.saranac.org for a full agenda and information on how to view the stream.
