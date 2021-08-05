Lake Placid school board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting 6:30 p.m on Aug.10.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Administration Building and via zoom from their homes, as needed.
Board agenda documents will become live on the day of the meeting and can be found online at go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public
Anyone can submit comments for the Good of the Cause by emailing lpdistrictclerk@lakeplacidcsd.net. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
Board meetings are streamed live at www.lpcsd.org by clicking on “live stream.”
Farmers’ Market Coupons Available
PLATTSBURGH — There are a limited number of Farmers’ Market Coupons still available for the 2021 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.
Eligible individuals that have not yet received their coupons for this year may call JCEO Senior Outreach at 518-561-6310 to arrange for delivery of the coupons.
Individuals must be 60 years of age or older, and meet income guidelines to be eligible.
Income limits are $1,986 for a one-person household; $2,686 for a two-person household; or $3,386 for a three-person household. One coupon book per eligible senior in the household, while supplies last.
Coupons may redeemed at participating farmers’ markets and farm stands. A list of participating markets and farm stands will be included with the coupons. Coupons may be redeemed for locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables.
Housing board to meet
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting on Aug.18 at 1 p.m.
It will be held remotely via Zoom videoconferencing and in person at PHA Administrative Offices.
George Takei coming to Trekonderoga 2021
TICONDEROGA — Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei will be appearing at Trekonderoga 2021, this September 24, 25, and 26.
Takei, who played the role of Sulu in the series, will have a live on-stage presentation, be available for autographs, photo ops, set tours, and bridge chats.
“Trekonderoga has quickly become a fan favorite event, best known for its fun, relaxed atmosphere,” according to a press release.
“Fans can get photo ops, autographs, and attend celebrity guest talks. Small crowd sizes keep events easily accessible and personal.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.startrektour.com, or call 518-503-5497.
