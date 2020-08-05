Citizens' Panel asks for additional members
PLATTSBURGH — The Public Safety Citizens’ Review Panel has asked the Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh to bring forward a recommendation for at least one new member for their committee.
Mayor Colin Read requests nominations or self-nominations, a note agreeing to serve if selected, and a brief biography of qualifications or experience.
These candidates will then be vetted and selected by the Common Council's Governance Committee at their earliest opportunity.
Send nominations and statements to the Mayor's Office at carlinb@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
Notice to Plattsburgh City School District taxpayers
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District will be collecting taxes at 49 Broad St., Plattsburgh.
Payments can be made in various ways.
A drop box has been installed there, or taxpayers can send payments via postal mail.
The district is also accepting electronic payments by going to www.taxlookup.net for full payments in the month of August only.
ORDA Board to meet
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will meet virtually on Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.
A stream of the meeting can be viewed by the public online at tinyurl.com/y67ovv67.
A complete agenda will be made available before the meeting at www.orda.org.
Three-day closure of portion of Route 73 in Keene to occur next week
KEENE — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the scheduled closure of the half-mile segment of Route 73 in the town of Keene between Route 9N and the southern end of Hulls Falls Road has been postponed to next week.
The closure, lasting from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, as part of a project to replace a culvert underneath the road.
During the three-day closure, motorists heading northbound wishing to reach Keene will be detoured to Route 9 north to Elizabethtown.
Motorists should then take Route 9N to reach Route 73 in Keene. Motorists coming southbound from Keene will be detoured on Route 9N toward Elizabethtown and then to Route 9 south to reach Route 73.
Preliminary work began Aug. 3, and the entire project is expected to be completed by Aug. 21. Apart from the three-day full closure, motorists should watch for periodic lane and shoulder closures with flaggers on this stretch of Route 73.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
Champlain Fire District meeting to be held
CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Fire District Board of Commissioners is holding a building committee meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Champlain Fire Station and is open to the public.
Fire department auxiliary cancels craft fair
WESTVILLE — The Westville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary has announced that the annual fall craft fair has been canceled.
They plan to bring the event back next year.
