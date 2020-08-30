School district holding special board meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will host a special board meeting at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31.
The public can participate remotely by visiting https://bit.ly/31ElCsK online or by calling 1-408-418-9388.
Village offices to close
CHAMPLAIN — The Village of Champlain offices will be closed on Sept. 7 in recognition of Labor Day.
Offices will reopen at normal hours on Sept. 8.
