Road closures scheduled
PLATTSBURGH — As of Aug. 31, Montcalm Avenue, Lafayette Street, Pleasant Street and William Street in the City of Plattsburgh will be closed to all thru traffic.
There will be no on-street parking between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for road construction.
This road construction will continue throughout the week.
Ticonderoga board schedules special meeting
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Aug. 31 at 9:15 a.m.
The meeting will be held electronically.
Visit the district website, www.ticonderogak12.org, for the web link or teleconference number.
Fire district to hold budget meeting
CADYVILLE — The Cadyville Fire District will hold a budget meeting on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Cadyville Fire Station with proper social distancing protocols enforced.
School board to hold regular meeting
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Central School Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting on Sept. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Board members will be attending the meeting at Lake Placid Middle and High School library media center.
Up to five people can attend in person, first come, first served, and must wear masks.
Board of education schedules meeting
CHAMPLAIN — The North Country Central School District Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the Middle/High School Library
